Body found in Litchfield lake may be connected to missing person

LITCHFIELD, IL — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield, Illinois Wednesday.

The sheriff's office has not yet said whether the body was that of a man or woman.

Many people are wondering about a possible connection to a missing persons case in nearby Macoupin County.

Denita Hedden has been missing since her 37th birthday on January 25. Officials say she was last seen leaving her Royal Lakes home around 11 that night. The mother of four was reported missing two days later.

A person of interest has been identified by the Major Case Squad, but the identity of that person has not been released. Investigators believe there was foul play in Hedden's disappearance based on several factors including evidence found during the investigation.

Search crews have scoured more than 22,000 acres in the search for Hedden. Her family has another search planned Saturday, April 28. The public is invited to meet them at 8 a.m. at the Brittany Shooting Range (11374 Prairie Dell Rd.) in Bunker Hill.

Fox 2 spoke with Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl who said, at that point, he was not aware of a connection between the two cases.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to call the Macoupin and Montgomery County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.