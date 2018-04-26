J.K. Rowling says there’s a door to Hogwarts at a Chicago train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling responded to a Twitter user who asked about a door to Hogwarts they spotted at a Chicago train stop.

Twitter user Michal Wilczewski posted a photo of a chalk-drawn door on the side of a building next to the Damen Blue Line stop. He asked the author if she could tell him more about it, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago?” the Tweet said.

The author responded to Wilczewski and told him the entrance is for exchange students from Ilvermorny.

Ilvermorny is a North American wizarding school located at the top of Mount Greylock.

Rowling did not specify if the door takes students straight to Hogwarts or if a CTA train provides transportation.