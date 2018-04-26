Live Nation to offer $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to over 30 shows
ST. LOUIS, MO — Starting Monday, April 30th through Tuesday, May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to over 30 shows* coming to ST. Louis as part of its National Concert Week promotion.
Purchase tickets starting Monday at http://ncw.livenation.com
List of shows:
- Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/12/18
- Jason Aldean at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/17/18
- Poison at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/26/18
- Dierks Bentley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/02/18
- KSHE Pig Roast / Charlie Daniels Band at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/09/18
- John Fogerty / ZZ Top at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/17/18
- Steely Dan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/19/18
- Chicago / REO Speedwagon at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/23/18
- Vans Warped Tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/03/18
- Evanescence at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/07/18
- STYX / Joan Jett at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/08/18
- Thirty Seconds to Mars at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/09/18
- Kesha / Macklemore at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/10/18
- Rob Zombie at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/14/18
- Foreigner at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/18/18
- 3 Doors Down at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/21/18
- Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/28/18
- Chris Brown at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/29/18
- Logic at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/03/18
- Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/04/18
- Charlie Puth at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/06/18
- FFDB / Breaking Benjamin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/07/18
- Slayer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/09/18
- El Monstero at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/11/18
- G-EAZY at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/12/18
- Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/19/18
- Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/25/18
- Wayback Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/03/18
- Kid Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/07/18
- Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/09/18
- Hall & Oates at Scottrade Center 5/12/18
- Shania Twain at Scottrade Center 6/13/18
- Game of Thrones at Scottrade Center 10/05/18
*All Shows Subject to change and available only while supplies last