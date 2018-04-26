× Live Nation to offer $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to over 30 shows

ST. LOUIS, MO — Starting Monday, April 30th through Tuesday, May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to over 30 shows* coming to ST. Louis as part of its National Concert Week promotion.

Purchase tickets starting Monday at http://ncw.livenation.com

List of shows:

Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/12/18

Jason Aldean at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/17/18

Poison at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/26/18

Dierks Bentley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/02/18

KSHE Pig Roast / Charlie Daniels Band at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/09/18

John Fogerty / ZZ Top at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/17/18

Steely Dan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/19/18

Chicago / REO Speedwagon at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/23/18

Vans Warped Tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/03/18

Evanescence at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/07/18

STYX / Joan Jett at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/08/18

Thirty Seconds to Mars at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/09/18

Kesha / Macklemore at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/10/18

Rob Zombie at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/14/18

Foreigner at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/18/18

3 Doors Down at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/21/18

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/28/18

Chris Brown at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/29/18

Logic at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/03/18

Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/04/18

Charlie Puth at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/06/18

FFDB / Breaking Benjamin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/07/18

Slayer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/09/18

El Monstero at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/11/18

G-EAZY at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/12/18

Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/19/18

Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/25/18

Wayback Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/03/18

Kid Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/07/18

Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/09/18

Hall & Oates at Scottrade Center 5/12/18

Shania Twain at Scottrade Center 6/13/18

Game of Thrones at Scottrade Center 10/05/18

*All Shows Subject to change and available only while supplies last