Missing person advisory issued for 69-year-old with dementia

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 69-year-old man suffering from dementia.

According to police, Clarence Anderson Jr. was last seen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at his home in the 4700 block of Virginia Avenue.

Anderson left his home on foot while his wife was in another room. He doesn’t carry a wallet, cellphone, or identification with him. Police said Anderson may answer to either “Clarence” or “Andy.”

Last year, Anderson wandered away from home and was located in Bridgeton.

Police described Anderson as an African-American man, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 145 pounds, with grey hair, a beard and mustache, brown eyes, a dark complexion, and wearing a grey-hooded jacket, a black-hooded coat, black Dickie cuffed pants, and black and white Adidas tennis shoes. He also has gold front teeth and is missing several upper and lower teeth.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5738.