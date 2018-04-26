Missouri House debates regulation for roofing licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – You need a license to cut hair in Missouri, but not one to install a roof.

Missouri is only one of six states with no oversight of the roofing industry, but that could soon be changing. There's a bill gaining steam in the Missouri House to make roofing companies become licensed.

“Right now, there's no oversight whatsoever, no government entity, nobody making sure roofing companies are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Sam Maiden, CEO of John Beal Roofing.

Maiden spoke before lawmakers in Jefferson City on Wednesday to say John Beal Roofing supports House Bill 2331. If passed, the law would create a voluntary registration of roofing contractors that have taken a test to prove their qualifications.

Revenue generated from the program would go to the Missouri Veterans Commission’s Capital Improvements Fund.

“At least consumers can look on the website and say, ‘These guys have passed test.’ One more resource in addition to the Better Business Bureau,” Maiden said.

State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) said the legislation will protect homeowners from fly-by-night operations.

“Lots of times, you check with the Better Business Bureau and there is no complaints because they have been sitting idle, waiting for their scam to get going,” Maiden said.

Last year, Missouri was among the top five states in hail claim payouts, but the only one of those five without regulation.

“I kind of think the top half of your home that protects the inside is important and (there) should be some sort of licensing test to prove I've got the knowledge to do this,” Maiden said.