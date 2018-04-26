× Saint Louis University sends alert after shots fired near campus

ST. LOUIS, MO — A shooting suspect near Saint Louis University is in custody according to a tweet sent by the school. A male victim was shot in the Grand View apartments. Police and EMS are at the scene.

The alert says, “Shooter at the Grand View apartments near Reinart is in custody. Continue to avoid the area until further notice.”

he Grandview apartments are located in the 300 block of South Grand Avenue, across from campus.

