Crime Watch Daily to cover the Chris Coleman murders

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Thursday’s episode of “Crime Watch Daily” will cover the murder of a southern Illinois family and the subsequent investigation and conviction of the family patriarch.

Chris Coleman is serving three life sentences for the May 2009 murders of his wife, Sheri, and their two sons, 9-year-old Gavin and 11-year-old Garret. Their bodies were discovered inside their Columbia, Illinois home.

Coleman was convicted of the killings two years later.

Prosecutors said Coleman killed his family to start a new life with his mistress, Tara Lintz, without revealing an affair that might have cost him his bodyguard job for televangelist Joyce Meyer.

Sheri, Gavin, and Garret were initially buried in Chester, Illinois, but Sherri’s family successfully fought to have the bodies exhumed and moved to Chicago, Sherri’s hometown.

Earlier this month, Coleman’s attorney, Lloyd Cueto Jr., filed a request for a new trial. The request is based on four uncensored naked pictures of Coleman and his lover that Cueto argues jurors shouldn’t have seen. Without those pictures, Cueto argues Coleman wouldn’t have been convicted.

Courtroom evidence from the Chris Coleman triple murder trial was released to the public in 2011.

