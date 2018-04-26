× Tonight at 6:30 – Chris Coleman proclaims innocence in interview

In a prison phone interview with all-new exclusive details, Christopher Coleman speaks out from behind bars, where he is currently serving three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife, Sherri, and their sons Gavin and Garret. He insists that he did not kill his family and that his version of events is the truth, telling Crime Watch Daily, “I am 100 percent innocent…I would love to get a new trial so that I can prove and show everybody I did not do this.”

