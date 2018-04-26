Wainright describes smell of successful Cards clubhouse as, champagne pops and mildew

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is feeling optimistic about this season.  He posted a tweet saying that he likes the smell of the clubhouse.

“A teammate just asked me… what’s that smell in our clubhouse? I told him it’s a smell that I haven’t smelled in a few years. It’s the smell of all our champagne pops over the years and the faintest hint of mildew. It’s one of my favorite smells in the world.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals because of right elbow inflammation. The 36-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Mets. St. Louis made the move retroactive to Friday. Right-hander John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.