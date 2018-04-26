ST. LOUIS - Washington University students are speaking out as the issue on sexual assault takes center stage. The students held a rally after a number of assault survivors came forward with their stories and concerns about the university's response.
Wash Univ. students rally in support of sexual assault survivors
