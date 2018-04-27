Attorney going after Gov. Greitens now says he knows source of mystery cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The attorney who outed the Missouri Governor’s affair is now changing his story. It appears to be a dramatic flip-flop on what he told reporters outside the Carnahan Courthouse just this week.

Attorney Al Watkins was hoping to get out of being deposed, saying through his lawyers in court that the $100,000 cash payment is not relevant. The judge disagreed, which may get us closer to learning the source of a money trail.

“There’s no secret here,” Watkins said on Tuesday. At the time, he told reporters that a courier delivered to him $100,000 cash.

“I can tell you in as much sincerity as I have responded to the other inquiries, I don’t know who gave it to me,” he said.

Watkins said he could only assume it was to pay for the legal fees of P.S., the Watkins client who secretly recorded his now ex-wife describing an affair with Governor Eric Greitens.

Watkins addressed the court through his attorney on Friday and said he didn’t know the source of the money.

Watkins’ attorney wrote to the judge in a Motion to Quash that a, “…third party client provided Watkins with the funds…” The motion adds, “The third party is a client of Watkins and sought advice from Watkins related to a number of issues…”

Watkins’ attorneys were hoping to stop Watkins from being deposed, arguing attorney-client privilege and saying Watkins’ clients haven’t given permission to disclose anything.

Greitens’ defense team argued that the money trail is highly relevant, writing in a motion, “(The ex-husband) may have been bribed for favorable testimony. That possibility simply cannot be ruled out and keeping the source of funds anonymous keeps such a possibility on the table.”

The judge agreed it’s relevant, ordering Al Watkins to be deposed Monday.

Watkins did not respond to request for comment.

This all comes on the same day a circuit court judge denied the governor’s motion for a restraining order against Attorney General Josh Hawley.