Bayer's bid to buy Monsanto on track for May

ST. LOUIS, MO — Bayer’s bid to buy Creve Couer based Monsanto is on track to be approved in May. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the deal is expected to win antitrust approval by the end of May unless there is a last-minute complication.

The $62.5 billion take over would create a company with a share of more than a quarter of the world`s seed and pesticides market.