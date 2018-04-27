Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …THE WEEKEND…APRIL 28-29, 2018
Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.
Another cool front passing by early in the morning on Saturday…a few fast moving clouds and a wind shift to the northwest…it is a dry front…A nice weekend on the way…lots of sunshine…each morning will be rather chilly…then a nice warm up with full late April sunshine going to town…Saturday…69 degrees…75-77 on Sunday…hanging around 80 Monday and Tuesday…We watch for some storms come Wednesday and Thursday…still a long way out…but looking unsettled later next week…you can see it around town…the trees really starting to pop and leaf out