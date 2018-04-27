Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …THE WEEKEND…APRIL 28-29, 2018

Another cool front passing by early in the morning on Saturday…a few fast moving clouds and a wind shift to the northwest…it is a dry front…A nice weekend on the way…lots of sunshine…each morning will be rather chilly…then a nice warm up with full late April sunshine going to town…Saturday…69 degrees…75-77 on Sunday…hanging around 80 Monday and Tuesday…We watch for some storms come Wednesday and Thursday…still a long way out…but looking unsettled later next week…you can see it around town…the trees really starting to pop and leaf out