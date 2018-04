× Free gun locks available at St. Louis City Hall Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Free gun locks will be available from 10am to 2pm Friday at St. Louis City Hall.

The event is sponsored by Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, the City of St. Louis, and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Organizers say that nearly 40 percent of US homes with children have a gun. About one in three is kept loaded but unlocked.