× GNC closing 200 stores after sales sink

ST. LOUIS, MO — GNC says it will close 200 stores this year. Bloomberg news reports the cuts stem from the company dealing with a billion dollar debt.

The herbal drug company has more than 3,300 stores in America and says sales are down nearly two percent.

The company says along with cutting costs, GNC will also take steps to restructure its debt. No word if it will affect the stores in St. Louis.