Greitens’ lawyers reluctant to share deposition

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is having trouble obtaining a deposition taken by Greitens’ attorneys of a woman with whom he had an affair.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the House issued a subpoena for the deposition April 18. A previously unpublicized court filing by House attorneys says lawyers for the woman and St. Louis prosecutor’s office agreed to provide the deposition but Greitens’ attorneys have not yet done so.

The deposition was taken this month in preparation for Greitens’ May 14 trial on an invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual, compromising photo of the women.

Greitens attorneys previously released a brief excerpt of the deposition in which the woman expressed doubts about whether she had seen Greitens with a camera.