Investigator in Greitens' case invokes the Fifth

ST. LOUIS – A former FBI agent whose investigation of Missoui Gov. Eric Greitens has drawn stern criticism from the governor’s lawyers has declined to answer questions in a deposition.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired William Tisaby rather than using police for the investigation into Greiten’s extramarital affair.

A grand jury in February indicted Greitens on felony invasion of privacy. He is accused of taking a compromising, unauthorized photo of the woman. The affair was in 2015, before he was elected.

Tisaby appeared for a deposition on Thursday but invoked his constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

Greitens also was charged last week with computer tampering related to his use of a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.