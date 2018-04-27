× Man arrested for brandishing gun in public

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Maplewood man for allegedly pointing a gun at others while driving.

University City police investigated two separate incidents from April 25 at the 6900 block of Delmar and on April 26 at Trinity and Washington.

The victims in both cases reported a man driving a blue Hyundai Sonata with a temp tag flourished a handgun in their direction.

Police later identified and arrested Marquis Harris in connection with the road rage incidents. Police said Harris was found in possession of a handgun matching the description given by the victims.

This comes days after the Shrewsbury police reported multiple incidents involving a similar car over a four-home timeframe on Sunday, April 22.

A woman was driving near Laclede Station Road at Murdoch Avenue when a driver began tailgating her around 4:50 p.m. The man sped around her car, waving what she believed to be an AR-15 rifle in the air through the sunroof.

St. Louis County police took a similar report just minutes prior. A 36-year-old woman was driving down Baptist Church Road near Kingsmere Drive when a man driving behind her quickly switched lanes, driving into oncoming traffic alongside her. The woman honked her horn at the man, who then pointed a gun at her.