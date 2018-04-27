Source of mysterious $100,000 in Greitens case raises questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Significant developments in court Friday surrounding a mysterious $100,000 that showed up at attorney Al Watkins office in January.

Watkins represents the now ex-husband of Gov. Greitens former mistress. He’s the one who secretly recorded his now former wife talking about the affair. Watkins' attorneys revealed that the money came from one of Watkins’ clients. They argued that the defense should not be allowed to depose Watkins about the source of the money because it’s not relevant to facts of the case and it could raise issues about attorney-client privilege and client confidentiality.

Greitens attorney Ed Dowd countered that knowing source of money is critical because it could impact the credibility of the witness. Judge Rex Burlison sided with defense and ordered Watkins to be deposed Monday at 1pm.

Watkins had previously said he didn’t know where the money had come from. Greitens lawyers will likely ask Watkins the identity of the client who gave the $100,000.

Watkins' attorneys may try to stop him from having to reveal that name. We will see what happens on Monday.