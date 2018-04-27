× No decision yet on withholding bills from Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says he has not yet decided whether to withhold bills from Gov. Eric Greitens while the governor faces two felony charges and an investigation by a special House committee that could lead to his impeachment.

Richard and Democratic Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh floated the idea last week of keeping bills that passed both chambers from the governor’s desk, to prevent Greitens from using his signature as leverage over lawmakers deciding his future.

A spokesman for Walsh says the senators will meet once the bills had been formally delivered for Richard’s signature, a process that can take weeks.

Leaders in the House and Senate must sign bills before they can reviewed by a governor. Their signatures are normally a formality.