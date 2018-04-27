× Police: Illinois man led police on 2-county tractor pursuit

ATHENS, Ill. – A central Illinois man is in custody after police say he led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through two counties while driving a large tractor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Moose of rural Athens was arrested Thursday morning by Menard County Sheriff’s deputies after he stopped the tractor and surrendered when the farm machinery approached a bridge it was too wide to cross.

The state’s attorney’s Office is considering potential charges against Moose, who’s being held in Menard County.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports Thursday’s pursuit traversed roadways, farm fields and pastures in Menard County, with a top speed estimated at about 22 mph, before it finally ended in Sangamon County.

Police say Moose attempted to strike an Athens police vehicle with the tractor during the pursuit, but the officer avoided a collision.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com