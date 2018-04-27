Police search for wandering bull in Caseyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – The search continues in the Metro East for a missing bull and its owner.

Officers with the Caseyville Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. 81st Street on April 26 for a report of a bull on the loose. Officers located the bull behind a home and were involved in a foot pursuit with the bull.

The bull deftly evaded police and remains at large.

Police believe the bull wandered off from the rural side of Caseyville near I-255 is just beyond that stretch of farm field so they’re warning drivers in the area to be on the lookout.

The bull did not show any sign of aggression during earlier contact with police, but the public is urged to exercise caution when driving in the area.

At this point, police don’t know to whom the bull belongs. Police said they’re just trying to catch the animal and return him before he endangers himself or others.

If you or someone you know is missing their bull, you’re asked to contact the Caseyville Police Department.