Shots fired outside Shop N Save in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Maplewood police responded to a shooting outside a grocery store parking lot late Friday afternoon.
The incident unfolded in the Shop N Save parking lot around 6:30 p.m. According to witnesses, people came to the parking lot and began to argue.
At some point, one of the people involved took out a gun and fired six shots. One of the bullets struck an innocent bystander in the waist.
Police took one person into custody.
38.613761 -90.318993