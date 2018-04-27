× Shots fired outside Shop N Save in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Maplewood police responded to a shooting outside a grocery store parking lot late Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in the Shop N Save parking lot around 6:30 p.m. According to witnesses, people came to the parking lot and began to argue.

At some point, one of the people involved took out a gun and fired six shots. One of the bullets struck an innocent bystander in the waist.

Police took one person into custody.

HAPPENING NOW: Maplewood Police are on scene of an apparent shooting on the Shop n’ Save parking lot. Witnesses tell me they heard about six gunshots and a woman screaming thereafter. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Oj7VA94OPG — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) April 28, 2018