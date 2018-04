Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Skeletal remains found near a lake in Litchfield do not appear to be connected to a missing person`s case from Macoupin County.

A utility worker found the remains Wednesday near Lake Lou Yaeger. Authorities initially said they couldn't tell if is was male or female.

Illinois State Police tell FOX 2 this case does not appear to be related to the Denita Hedden Case. She's been missing since January.