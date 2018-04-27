South St. Louis bar shooting injures off-duty officer and man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A shooting in a south city bar early this Friday morning leaves at least two people injured, including an off-duty police officer.

Police were called to Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar & Grill near Beck and Kingshighway in south city at around 1:30am. Witnesses at the scene say there was a confrontation between a 22-year-old man and an off-duty police officer that led to shots being fired and both men being taken to the hospital.

The father of the 22-year-old man tells FOX 2 that his son had been at the bar celebrating his birthday with two friends.

The friends left the bar and say the man was sitting in his van outside the bar when they left. A short time later, they got a call saying shots had been fired near the bar.

The man's father tells us his son recently had a run in with an off-duty officer at the same bar. He wonders if that led to this incident.

FOX 2 has a request for more information from police about this incident. This story will be updated with more details when they are provided.

Both men are expected to be okay.