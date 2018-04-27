Underground Railroad simulation raises parents’ concerns

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: A recently-found photograph of escaped slave, abolitionist and Union spy Harriet Tubman that was acquired by the Smithsonian is displayed before a hearing of the House Administration Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Auburn, New York, photographer H. Seymour Squyer made the photograph around 1885. Born into slavery, Tubman used a network of antislavery activists and safe houses known at the Underground Railroad to help lead about 13 missions to rescue about 70 enslaved family and friends. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
HOLLAND, Ill. – Parents of some sixth-graders in suburban Chicago say they’re outraged a school field trip to southeastern Wisconsin included a re-enactment of the Underground Railroad.
The Chicago Tribune reports that McKinley Junior High School students took a four-day trip to the Nature’s Classroom Institute in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. One activity involved students acting as runaway slaves while teachers and staff portrayed Underground Railroad guides, sheriffs and bounty hunters.
Dawn Peterson of South Holland says her daughter found the simulation scary. She says race played a troubling role in the dynamic because the majority of students were African-American, while almost all of the teachers were white.
Parent Davenia Clark says her daughter came home with a better understanding of history.
The school board is still reviewing complaints and declined to comment.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com