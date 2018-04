Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, IL - A special surprise for a girl battling a rare form of brain cancer from Waterloo, Illinois. Lydia Boyer and her family were given a check to help buy an adaptive bicycle for her. She has been receiving treatment at ATI Physical Therapy.

Thursday night the ATI Foundation handed the family a check they can also use for medical expenses and therapies. Her father praised the work ATI is doing.