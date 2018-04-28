1 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeton park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO – The Major Case Squad has been activated for a shooting at Matthews Park off Fee Fee Road in Bridegton near the Maryland Heights border.

Investigators say just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Bridgeton police got a call reporting shots fired in Matthews Park. When officers arrived, they found a male dead inside the park and another person with non-life-threatening injuries in the park. A third person later walked into an emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries from that shooting.

Around 7 p.m. Bridgeton police contacted the Major Case Squad which was activated. At this point no one is in custody. But there was a large gathering at Matthew’s Park. Police say there is no indication how many suspects were involved or if they’re still in the area. But witnesses say this is surprising for this neighborhood.

“I was working on the yard today and I went inside to take a quick break that’s when I heard the shots then I saw six cop cars go by and ambulance heading towards the park I saw they had someone pulled over,” said one resident.

“There were three or four cars there and some gentleman got out and said where you walking to and I said we’re walking back to the playground and they said sorry it’s been rented out for the day and I just said okay. I felt a little uneasy but just the way they’re saying the entire park had been rented out I can understand a pavilion whatever, “said one resident in the park.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Bridgeton police or CrimeStoppers. If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).