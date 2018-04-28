× Battle over medication abortion continues in Missouri courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A legal battle over newly-enacted regulations in Missouri for medication-induced abortions is continuing in federal court.

A law passed during a special session this summer has effectively left Kansas City and St. Louis as the only two Missouri cities where the procedure is legally available. Several lawsuits have been filed by clinics seeking to overturn the law.

Planned Parenthood groups based in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeking a preliminary injunction to block the law. The Missouri Attorney General’s office is representing the state.

The Kansas City Star reports both sides presented testimony at hearings earlier this month and filed more briefs in the case this week.

Opponents say the law imposes a burden on women’s right to choose abortions. The state argues the law protects women and ensures they will get adequate care in medical emergencies.

