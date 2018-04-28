DePaul USA helping to end homelessness in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There's a great need for housing in the City of St. Louis. On any given night, there are over 1,200 people who are homeless and about 200 unaccompanied youth between the ages of 18 and 24.

DePaul USA has made it a mission to be part of ending homelessness in St. Louis. Richard LaPlume, St. Louis Director of DePaul USA, talks about how they are working toward accomplishing this goal.

St. Lazare House Open House

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Lazare house

2912 Arsenal

St. Louis, MO 63118