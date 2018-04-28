Humane Society of Missouri has special deal for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is Monday, April 30, and the Humane Society of Missouri and Purina are celebrating shelter adoptions with a fun deal this weekend!

Purina will provide special dog treats and cat toys to every dog and cat adopted from the Humane Society of Missouri from Friday, April 27 through Monday, April 30.

This special offer is available at all three of their locations in St. Louis City, Maryland Heights and Chesterfield Valley.

For more information visit http://hsmo.org/.