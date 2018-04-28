× Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation.

The Kansas City Star reported Saturday that the high court’s decision follows the woman’s request Friday to block an order requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens’ home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman’s attorney had argued that the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com