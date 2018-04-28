× Police investigating fatal shooting and stabbing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police report two homicides in St. Louis late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a man in his mid-50s was shot in the upper left arm in the 4900 block of Chippewa. When police arrived on the scene he was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim died at the hospital. Police have no further information at this time.

Saturday morning, around 3:45 a.m., police report a male victim of a cutting that happened at 3300 Clara. The victim is deceased and homicide has been requested.