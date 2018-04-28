Search continues in Royal Lakes for missing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROYAL LAKES, Ill. - A search for a missing mother intensifies this morning. Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Litchfield, Illinois do not appear to be related to the search for Denita Hedden. Hedden's family are left with countless unanswered questions.

The Children and Adult Missing Persons Network helped organize the search for Denita Hedden. Some of these volunteers are trained searchers with military and law enforcement backgrounds.

Denita Hedden has been missing since her 37th birthday on January 25th, 2018. Police say she was last seen leaving her Royal Lakes home around 11 p.m. that night. The mother of four was reported missing two days later.

A person of interest has been identified by the major case squad, but the identity of that person has not been released. Investigators believe there was foul play in her disappearance based on several factors, including evidence found during the investigation.

Search crews have scoured more than 22-thousand acres in the search for Hedden. The family continues to hold out hope that someday soon they`ll know what happened to their loved one.

Search crews met at the Brittany Shooting Range in Royal Lakes at 8 a.m.