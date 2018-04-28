Woman loses everything in house fire, including her wedding dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Friends of Toni Jordan say she’s the most giving and caring person they know. She helps the homeless and travels to women’s prisons to deliver gifts for inmates in hopes of turning their lives around. Now Jordan finds herself in need of help.

Three vacant house fires on the 5000 block of Vernon this month lead to Jordan’s home on that block sustaining damage. Nearly everything she owned was lost to smoke and water damage.

“I have also been burglarized since I have been out of the home, so I have lost everything,” said Jordan. My husband has also lost everything.”

Jordan was not home when the fire started next door. She’s been busy planning a honeymoon she never had. She and her husband are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this year. She bought a wedding dress and was planning to travel to Las Vegas to renew her vows. Jordan said she was married at the courthouse and has never owned a wedding dress before. It was destroyed in the fire.

“This lady deserves so much help,” said Harris.

Friends have helped Jordan set up a Gofundme account for anyone wanting to help.