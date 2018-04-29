Annie Malone 5K run/walk raises awareness to fight child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Annie Malone's Kids on the Run Against Child Abuse & Neglect 5K Run/Walk was held Sunday morning on the Forest Park upper Muny parking lot.

The event highlighted child abuse awareness and prevention efforts. Approximately 702,000 incidents of child maltreatment are identified each year. In 2016, an estimated 1,750 children died from abuse and neglect, which amounts to five children per day.

The walk started in the upper Muny Festival Plaza, with participates marching through Forest Park and back to the Muny parking lot

Jackie Joyner-Kersee was the spokesperson for our first annual 5K run/walk. Ms. Kersee is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, winning multiple Olympic Gold Medals and setting a World Record in the Heptathlon in 1988. Jackie dominated the track and field circuit for 16 years and won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals spanning four Olympic Games during her illustrious career.