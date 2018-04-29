Arts Pop: The Muny tries new things in the new millennium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As the calendar rolled over to the 2000s, things were going well at the Muny . New seats and lighting were installed. In 2003, Lichtenstein Plaza opened. But this is also the decade of the Great Recession. The Muny began to notice a trend toward declining subscription sales as people seemed reluctant to plan too far ahead.

So some new things were tried. There was a trend towards catering towards a younger audience, like with a production of " High School Musical" in 2008. A oft-returning cast of repertory actors, with names like Ken Page, Beth Leavel, and Eric Kunze, was created. And there were the revues, like “An Evening With Richard Rodgers” or “Hooray for Hollywood!”. These met with mixed reviews, with some enjoying the theme but others saying the Muny should produce a “real show.”