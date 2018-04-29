Eckert’s Farm offers homegrown asparagus

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Eckert's Farm in Belleville now grows their own asparagus and have it available for purchase. In 2019 they will offer cut your own asparagus.
Cheesy Asparagus Recipe:
- 1 lb asparagus, trimmed
- 2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta
Preheat oven to 450. Toss asparagus with oil and salt and pepper in a shallow baking pan. Arrange asparagus in 1 layer. About half way through roasting, top asparagus with feta. Total baking time varies due to thickness of asparagus stems. Approximately 8-12 minutes.
Serve immediately. Serves 4.
