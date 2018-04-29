Fire damages 2 Florissant homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO – A fire in Florissant Sunday destroyed one home, damaged another, and ruined several vehicles.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District says no one was hurt in the house fire. Fire crews say the fire started in a grill under the carport then spread to the three vehicles in the driveway. It then went into the home and jumped to a neighbor’s home next door.

The fire started in the 2500 block of Clovermere in Florissant.

Flames spread through the home rendering the home a total loss. A neighbor’s home suffered fire damage to its living room, kitchen and attic. Firefighters had to rip down the ceiling to put out the fire in the attic.

The homeowner says they should be able to repair the damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary place to stay.