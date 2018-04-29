Free Hearing and Speech Clinic for National Better Hearing & Speech Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The month of May is National Better Hearing & Speech Month. Approximately 260,000 people in the St. Louis metropolitan area have some type of hearing loss. During National Better Hearing and Speech Month, efforts are made to draw attention to more than 28 million Americans who suffer from hearing loss, a number expected to double by 2030.

The Center for Hearing & Speech will be holding their annual FREE Clinic Day on Sat, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adults will receive free hearing screenings and learn about using hearing aids

Children will receive free hearing, speech and vision screenings

This event is FREE, but an appointment is required, so we encourage people to call early to reserve their spot!

Everyone who makes an appointment will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to Three Kings Public House.

For more information visit www.chsstl.org.