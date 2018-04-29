Gateway Arch hopes fitness classes will increase visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Free yoga and CrossFit classes under the Gateway Arch were part of several activities giving people added reasons to visit the Gateway Arch National Park. The events are part of an effort to show people a visit to a national park can be good for your health.

“The greenspace itself is just so beautiful. It’s kind of great getaway from the concrete and the screens and just kind of get outdoors, enjoy nature and let your soul and your body be restored,” said Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Gateway Arch National Park Education Director.

Some yoga participants said they had not been to the Gateway Arch since renovations helped connect the Arch grounds to the rest of downtown.

“We’ve always been afraid of walking too far or parking would be bad, but it was really easy,” said Erin Steingruby. “We got here 10 minutes beforehand and walked right up.”

Monique Henderson participated in the yoga class and enjoyed seeing a diverse crowd coming together under a national monument that’s become a symbol for St. Louis.

“I love it,” she said. “The views were great. Very relaxing.”