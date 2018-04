Keith Hernandez Talks New Book, Cardinals Hall of Fame & Seinfeld

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cardinals first baseman and current New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez was in St. Louis this week for the Mets vs Cardinals series. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Hernandez, the 1979 National League MVP and 1982 World Champion with the Cardinals. Among the topics they discussed, Hernandez's new book, being considered for the Cardinals Hall of Fame and his epic guest role on "Seinfeld".