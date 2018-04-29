Lake St. Louis home destroyed in fire

LAKE AT. LOUIS – Sunday around 5:45 p.m., a house fire broke out on Fox Trail Drive in Lake St. Louis.

According to residents on the street, the fire engulfed the home in a just a few minutes.

One resident to Fox 2 that the home belonged to a local pastor with 3 children.

Neighbors say the home is a total loss, and that home next door suffered damage to its siding.

One neighbor was able to rescue the family’s pet dog from the home.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.