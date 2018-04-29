× Missouri considers nation’s first label for plant-based meat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A bill before the Missouri Legislature would ensure that anyone eating in the state would know if their meal contains real meat.

The Missouri House on Thursday approved a bill that would require companies that produce lab-grown meat products or meat substitutes to clearly note that their products don’t contain meat.

The proposal was supported by the state’s pork producers, the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Those that produce vegetarian-based meat-like products say they are already prohibited by federal law from misrepresenting their products. And they say creating a Missouri-specific law would require different labels sold than in all 49 other states.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports if the bill is approved, Missouri would be the first state to address the issue.