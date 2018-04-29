Mother hopes someone will come forward with information on her son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A family gathered in north St. Louis Sunday to remember an 18-year-old who was murdered right before he was set to start college.

It`s been three years since Jared Elam was murdered and his family is still asking for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

His family met today to share stories and prayers where he was killed in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue on September 4, 2014. Jared was set to start college just two days later; but the 18-year-old never got that chance. His mother is still working with police to track down his killer, and recent developments have her thinking they may be closer than ever to finding justice for her son.

There`s a $5,000 reward from Jared`s mother and another $5, 000 reward from CrimeStoppers that leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).