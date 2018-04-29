× Police investigating homicide in North County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman in the Sugar Pines Apartments in north St. Louis County. Police say they responded to the complex around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, but later died from her injuries.

Police are asking for the publics’ help by calling 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​