Shooting at Ballpark Village injures 2

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have converged at Ballpark Village for a shooting Sunday night. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Clark.

At this time police are saying there are 2 victims. One victim was shot in the head and is unresponsive. The second victim was shot in the thigh and is reported to be in stable condition.

Both have been transported to hospital for treatment.

More details as they become available.