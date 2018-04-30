1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after argument at Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — One man was killed and another injured during a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night (April 29). Shots were fired around 8 p.m. on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brewhouse during an "Eat, Drink, Chill" event.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said two men got into an argument, and one pulled a gun and opened fire. Two bystanders were hit: one in the head, one in the thigh.

One victim died at the hospital. The other is reported as stable.

No one has been arrested in this case. Police have not released a description of a suspect, but homicide detectives are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage from the venue.

Police said there were "hundreds" of people at the event, and they are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.

“We know there were lots of people up there," said Major Mary Warnecke. "We know people have information. We'd like them to come forward and speak with us."

There was security at the venue including police officers working secondary and Ballpark Village security. It is unclear if guests or their bags were scanned or searched upon entry.

The Cardinals and Cordish, the developers of Ballpark Village, issued the following statement after the shooting:

“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers."

Anyone with information that may help police in this investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.