Are foods touted as ‘healthy’ live up to hype?

We know the benefits of eating food grown in the ground and served on the kitchen table, but what about so-called healthy foods like nutrition bars and other products. How do they taste and are there any real benefits? Nutritionist Jaime Rothermich of Functional Elements Training and Nutrition visits Fox 2 News at 11 to dispel some myths around much-hyped foods.
