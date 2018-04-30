‘Best Buddies’ director reunites after 17-years with the person who inspired her

ST. LOUIS, MO — Kelly and Casey were classmates in high school at Parkway West. Kelly knew that Casey had special needs, she just didn’t know what. Kelly has always wondered what would have happened if the two had become close friends.

Kelly is now the State Director of the Best Buddies program, an organization that pairs someone with special needs with a buddy without, breaking down those invisible barriers. Her motivation to do what she does is Casey, not wanting others to miss out on the friendship and relationship they could have shared in high school. She has been unable to track down Casey since 2001 until Tim Ezell and his team stepped in to help.

The Thread posted this message for their Facebook fans:

“A lot of you asked us to post the reunion that was 17 years in the making! Kelly Kener Quinn, the Executive Director of Best Buddies Missouri, was reunited with Casey, the girl she knew from Parkway Schools that she had wished she had gotten to know more & the person who now inspires her every single day. They’ve already planned their first dinner date at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers!”

While we air on Fox2Now, we are NOT a Fox 2 show. We are a 501(c)(3) TV ministry